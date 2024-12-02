BTCC rolls out new crypto exchange platform

The new platform will offer new trading pairs (BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC/USD, ETH, BCH, LTC/BTC, etc.), new rewards point system, enhanced liquidity, quicker deposits and withdrawals, and tighter bid-offer spreads, according to online publication Econo Times.

Further explaining the new rewards point system, BTCC revealed plans to launch its own token. Thus, users will instantly receive 1,000 reward points on sign up, another 3,000 on completing the verification process, yet another 3,000 on making the first deposit, and 5,000 points on completing the first trade.

Earlier in 2018, BTCC was acquired by a Hong Kong-based blockchain investment fund. The company said at the time that it will shift its focus exclusively on the international market and its three major products — BTCC Pool, Mobi, and USD Exchange.