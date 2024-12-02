BSO, Kaiko team up for low-latency cryptocurrency market data

As an initial implementation, BSO will deliver a live-streaming low-latency, secure market data feed from Equinix NY4 for current investors of Gemini. This allows for a cross connect to be implemented, hence allowing Kaiko clients to access data directly, as well.

The second phase of the collaboration will extend coverage to additional exchanges, and deliver new sources of data for market participants who have been waiting for an improved infrastructure around crypto currency market data.

Kaiko is a digital assets data provider covering all top cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaiko collects, normalises, and distributes cryptocurrency market data from more than 6,000 currency pairs across over 32 exchanges.