Breuninger partners Wirecard to offer Alipay and WeChat Pay to customers

Due to this agreement, Breuninger becomes the first German department store to offer both Chinese payment solutions across all of its 11 stores.

The introduction of the Wirecard ePOS App in Breuninger’s systems has allowed Alipay and WeChat Pay to be integrated in its stores, enabling Chinese tourists to use their preferred mobile payment solutions at the Point of Sale.

In 2017, 12.4 million tourists from the Far East visited Europe on their travels. Based on an expected growth rate of 68% per year, this will rise to 20.8 million by 2022. Shopping for luxury goods such as designer handbags, shoes and clothing is popular among Chinese tourists.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.