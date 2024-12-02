Bread Financial and Versatile Credit introduce BNPL to the Versatile Platform

Through Versatile Credit’s platform, Bread Pay’s Buy Now, Pay Later instalment products will now be available to participating Versatile Credit merchants and their customers.











Offering BNPL at the point of sale

For the first time, these customers will now have access to BNPL financing at the point of sale – both online and in-store – giving them more financial choice and flexibility at checkout. Customers can pre-qualify for Bread Pay in a matter of seconds, immediately apply the financing to their purchase, and pay for their purchase in equal instalments over time.

Bread Financial’s officials stated that their partnership with Versatile allows them to increase distribution of BNPL products in-store, while expanding opportunities in priority markets like elective medical and home improvement. Together they’re providing consumers greater options with the access to modern, innovative financing at checkout that they demand.





Merchants diversify their payment methods

Versatile Platform merchants can now provide their customers with a simple, convenient, and transparent way to buy the things they want now and pay for them over a period of time. With the addition of Bread’s BNPL solution, Versatile Credit provides merchants greater access to a complete spectrum of lending solutions, offering their customers increased choice and a better payment experience.

Versatile Credit’s approach to lending enables its merchant partners to keep customers across the credit spectrum engaged through a seamless application and approval process. The addition of Bread Pay allows Versatile to further expand its product offering and provide financing solutions that meet a variety of customer needs and expectations.





What does Bread Financial do?

Bread Financial is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalised payment, lending, and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility, and exceptional customer experiences.

Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, instalment lending, and Buy Now, Pay Later. Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice, and freedom through its branded Bread CashbackTM American Express Credit Card and Bread SavingsTM products.





More information on Versatile Credit

Founded in 1991, Versatile Credit is a privately held, omni-channel financing platform that provides a simple, flexible, and diversified sales finance lending solution for retailers seeking prime, near-prime, and no-credit consumer financing solutions.

The company facilitates over USD 8+ billion in annual financing volume across over 1500 partners, inclusive of over 30% of the Top 100 Furniture Retailers in the US, with major deployments in furniture, home improvement, jewellery, electronics, automotive, and elective medical.