Brazil's central bank authorises payment tests via Facebook's WhatsApp

The announcement marks the easing of a ban on the service imposed in June 2020. The messaging service entered the payments space in Brazil on June 15, 2020. However, only eight days later, Brazil’s central bank and anti-trust regulator blocked WhatsApp, saying it must be reviewed fair competition and data privacy concerns.

On July 31, 2020, Mastercard said in a statement that the current tests performed would allow a limited number of cards to make small payments while the service is still pending central bank approval. The central bank announced that ‘the request is being analysed and is following the normal approval procedure’, without elaborating.