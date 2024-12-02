Brazil: ecommerce surfs the retail market with 24% growth - report

Brazil has a total of 61.6 million people who have already purchased online, out of which 51.5 million unique online buyers placed a total of 103.4 million e-orders in 2014, according to a report issued by the IT solutions provider E-bit. Apparel and accessories remain the most sold product category, followed by cosmetics, perfumes, personal care, health, appliances, telephony, mobile phones, books and magazines, IT, home and decoration.

Mobile orders grew significantly from 4,8% in January 2014 to 9,7% in January 2015. In December 2014, 65% of all mobile orders originated from mobile phones and 35% from tablets. The average income of a mobile buyer is USD 2270 and USD 1620 for non-mobile buyers.

Out of 10 Brazilian online shoppers, 4 purchased on international websites. The main motivation for cross-border purchases are lower prices, lack of availability on national websites or the product not yet launched in the Brazilian market. The total cross-border purchase volume was USD 2.4 billion in 2014.

