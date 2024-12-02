Brazil: ecommerce boasts over 60 million consumers

Out of all consumers that purchased products and services via the internet, 51.5 million actively bought online during 2014, while 10.2 million have purchased items online for the first time. In 2014, despite the current economic instability, Brazilians bought USD 126 (BRL 347) on average, up 6% on the average ticket recorded in 2013. By the end of 2015, ecommerce in Brazil is expected to generate USD 17 billion (BRL 43 billion), up by 20% year-over-year.

In Brazil, mobile commerce continues to register a steady growth, but still in an incipient phase. According to the source, purchases made via smartphones and tablets represent only 9.7% of all ecommerce transactions processed in 2014. The findings were published in the annual ecommerce trends report Webshoppers and released by Brazilian consulting company E-bit.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation in Brazil.

