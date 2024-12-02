BPC expands its presence in the Middle East

The BPC team will service the existing clients in Pakistan locally but will also support projects elsewhere for global clients.

With BPC’s technology solutions, the company’s Pakistan clients will be able to let their customers benefit from the emerging financial services possibilities and also include consumers that are not fully connected to the banking system yet.

The new location in Pakistan adds as the 20th presence of BPC worldwide. This local presence has enabled BPC to build partnerships with financial institutions. Earlier in June 2019, BPC and Form3 announced a partnership to deliver a new cloud-based payments processing solution.