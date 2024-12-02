BP sites return to normal after outage hits card payments for petrol

The glitch brought chaos to its 1,280 sites across the UK, and the company says a “full investigation” has been launched to determine the cause of the outage, according to Sky News. The problems began at about 7:00 pm UK time and resulted in card payments being declined in all BP’s stations, forcing a handful of forecourts to close.

However, just after 10:00 pm, BP tweeted that sites had “returned to normal service and are now once again accepting card payments”, the online publication continues.