booyah! digital bank launches in the US

The banking services are back by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) member, Surety Bank. The booyah! debit card is issued by Surety Bank pursuant to a licence from Discover Financial Services and may be used where booyah! Discover Debit Cards are accepted.

The neobank is powered by Nymbus’ banking-as-a-service platforms – Smartlaunch, Smartcore, Smartpayments and Smartdigital. Customers can also benefit from getting paid up to two days early by making the money available as soon as its customers’ employer deposits it, which is earlier than most traditional banks for deposits made electronically.

The challenger is currently running a referral bonus scheme, where customers can climb through its tier-rankings system and receive benefits from each person who opens a checking account.