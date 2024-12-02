BonPreu implements Dinube mobile payments system

Available at 170 new locations, the BonPreu chain will provide the Dinube service, which was developed by MIT graduate Jonathan Hayes. Dinube links directly to a user’s bank account, which means users do not have to own a credit/debit card or pay cardholder fees.

The digital solution stores full receipts and loyalty card information in the cloud. Users can retrieve all their purchasing data by logging into the network. Additionally, Dinube’s tokenization system is used in combination with the smartphone fingerprint scan to ensure maximum security for in-store and online customers alike. The company’s network is currently built into the payment gateway operated by Informática El Corte Inglés, the IT services arm of European department store group, El Corte Inglés , as well as the contactless NFC pinpads of Ingenico Group, a payment solutions provider. Dinube’s model does not require any new hardware and charges businesses a flat transaction fee for purchases over EUR 10.