Boku, Microsoft to boost carrier billing in France

As part of the expanded integration with Boku, Windows 10 customers on Orange France will be able to use their mobile phone number to save their mobile account as their preferred payment method when making any purchase in the Windows Store.

This is the first time carrier billing will be offered as a payment option for the Windows Store in France and will be available across a full range of devices including Windows Phones, Surface Tablets and any PC or laptop running Windows 10.

France is one of the top global markets for Windows 10 adoption, which currently has over 400 million downloads globally. Orange boasts over 29 million subscribers, nearly 40% marketshare, in France.