BNP Paribas re-opens fintech accelerator

Following the great success of Season 1, and the launch of PayCar, a payment solution for buying and selling used cars, L’Atelier BNP Paribas is now launching Season 2 of its Fintech & Corporate Accelerator programme.

The 4-month programme is designed to enable the bank’s various businesses to embark on an Open Innovation project with specific strategic objectives such as the search for new sources of growth or the optimisation of internal processes. Via the programme, selected startups with be provided with optimal conditions in which to find the right ‘market fit’, including tailored business and technical support, introductions to BNP Paribas Group businesses and departments, and free-of-charge hosting at the WAI[i] premises in Paris - all intended to help them achieve an initial level of revenue in France and/or abroad.

Key dates:

December 2016 - 15 January 2017: call for projects

Mid-February 2017: startups selected by the jury; 10 startup/business pairings created

March - June 2017: 4-month accelerator programme, from setting up the experimental framework through to practical development

June 2017: Demo Day, assessment of results to date and the drawing up of action plans