BlueSnap sorts out checkout abandonment via MasterPass by MasterCard

BlueSnap automatically routes transactions to multiple acquiring banks globally to ensure payment rates. BlueSnap’s Powered Buy Platform provides integration, empowering merchants to deploy checkout experience to engage their customers – from API to turnkey embedded checkout.

Connections to multiple acquiring banks around the world are provided through a single integration along with capability to maximise payment authorisations. The Platform also offers dynamic ecommerce tools such as special offers and coupons, subscription billing, fraud prevention and chargeback management. This solution is designed to increase conversions by 40%.