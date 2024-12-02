BlueSnap launches BuyNow Builder checkout customisation tool

BuyNow Builder gives merchants more options for their checkout interface and process in a hosted environment. Using BuyNow Builder, merchants can configure payment methods, soft descriptors, callback URLs (the URL the shopper is redirected to post purchase) and other settings. They can also generate custom product links for use in emails, social posts, web copy and other marketing materials.

In addition, BuyNow Builder allows merchants to create, edit and manage checkout page skins. Merchants can upload their logos and select custom colors, fonts, fields and menu options. BlueSnaps BuyNow hosted checkout pages give shoppers access to 110 payment methods, 60 currencies and 29 languages. Merchants can also integrate with BlueSnap through a library of APIs.

