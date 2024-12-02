Bluefin offers transaction security solutions to Paya

Paya, an integrated payments processing and business solutions provider, will provide Bluefin’s security solution to partners and customers using Paya’s Payments Platform. Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on partner platforms via their Decryptx Decryption as a Service, (DaaS), product, which allows gateways, applications, and processors to connect directly to Bluefin for P2PE service.

The security provider’s P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available within the device, or in the merchant’s system where exposure to malware is possible. Data decryption always occurs offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).