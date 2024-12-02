Blue Panorama Airlines selects SafeCharge as payment partner

SafeCharge’s Payments Engine is an end-to-end platform providing a direct connection to Visa and Mastercard. For airlines, this service enables the implementation of automated payment routing logic and access to detailed data insights.

One of the challenges the airline faces is the ability to accept payments across multiple channels. SafeCharge addresses this challenge by providing cross-channel payment processing to customers that purchase flights through various channels such as travel agencies, via the website, and through dedicated call centres.

Fraud checking is another important component when implementing a payment strategy because airlines and other travel providers carry the risk of large transactions over a considerable period of time. SafeCharge’s fraud prevention solution supports specific needs and configurations for the airline industry, high-risk transactions being redirected to SafeCharge’s Dynamic 3D Secure solution for additional checks.

SafeCharge is already working with El Al Airlines and several other OTAs globally. The company is expanding in the travel sector, bringing customised cross-channel payment processing and risk management offerings to the industry. For more information about SafeCharge, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.