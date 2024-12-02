Blockpass joins Open Identity Exchange to further support digital identity adoption

OIX is a non-profit, technology agnostic, collaborative cross sector membership organisation with the purpose of accelerating the adoption of digital identity services based on open standards. Digital identity verification service Blockpass is a perfect fit with OIX, as the business works towards its ultimate goal of the global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything.

OIX runs multiple projects with industry leaders from competing sectors to find solutions to problems relating to identity, while supporting dialogue among its members with events and introductions.

Blockpass has inaugurated the Blockpass Identity Lab in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University in September 2018, while continuing to develop its digital identity protocol with continuous releases and updates. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.