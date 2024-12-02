BlockEx raises over USD 24 mln for its blockchain platform

The company claims that the platform gives investors access to a large variety of ICOs with institutional procedures and standards, operating much like the standard financial securities market.

BlockEx has also announced the upcoming launch of its ICO for its Digital Asset Exchange Token (DAXT). The sale will begin on February 10, 2018.

The DAXT is the utility token used to access the BlockEx ICO Market. Holders of DAXT will be able to get exclusive access to the presale feature for ICOs that feature in BlockEx’s markets, as well as other BlockEx services.