BlackBerry to bring BBM mobile payments to Africa

The solution is part of a wider plan of BlackBerry to establish a presence in the mobile payments space, especially in emerging markets.

The company already offers mobile payments in Indonesia, but there are other messenger apps in these markets that offer mobile payments/wallets, including Line, Kakao Talk, and WeChat (which just launched its peer-to-peer mobile wallet in South Africa).

BlackBerry first made its presence into mobile payments in June 2014 when it signed a three-year deal with mobile payments company EnStream to secure and transfer credit card information between smartphone owners and banks.

What`s more, in August 2015, BlackBerry brought mobile payments via PayPal to BBM users in Canada, under the name BBM Money.

Furthermore, BlackBerry aims to expand BBM Shop payment option, including the Firstmonie mobile wallet, which is provided by First Bank of Nigeria. The company has also teamed up with Mobile Media Info Tech (MMIT), a Nigerian mobile payments company, to bring payments to the BBM Shop.