Biz2Credit partners with HSBC Bank Canada

HSBC eCredit is a digital-first approach to lending, which will allow small business owners to apply for financing online. Currently available by invitation in selected areas, HSBC eCredit will be fully available country wide in English December 2018 and in French the following month.

Built with the small business owner in mind - with minimal screens and questions to answer along with an intuitive interface - HSBC eCredit uses technology to turn the traditional approach to lending into a more small-business-friendly digital experience. Other benefits of HSBC eCredit include:

Because the process is highly automated, application decisions can be made in as little as 24 hours;

Applications for a small business line of credit can be submitted in as little as five minutes;

Applications for financing do not have to be completed all at one time. Borrowers can start the application process, save the information, and finish at a later date and time of their choosing;

Canadian small business owners can control when and where they apply for credit, giving them the freedom and flexibility to apply for credit at their convenience with their favorite device, including iOS and Android for smartphones/tablets.

With this launch into the Canadian SMB marketplace Biz2Credit now has operations in four large global markets: the US, Canada, India, and Australia.