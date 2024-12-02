Biometric registration pilot project launched in Kenya

The digital database is labelled the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS), and according to Mwakilishi reports, each citizen will be given a unique identification code known as Huduma Namba. Following the pilot, a mass biometric registration exercise is planned to begin on 18 March 2019, targeting Kenyans from the age of six and foreigners living and working in the country.

The Huduma Namba code will enable citizens to access essential government services, without the need to carry ID, passport, driver’s license or other identity documents. Moreover, the biometric registration project was announced in 2018, and it was announced that the data gathered in the registration will include GPS coordinates for home addresses, fingerprints, hand and earlobe geometry, retina and iris scans, and voice samples.