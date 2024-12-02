Biometric access to be offered to online services in Singapore

The features of the project include a national digital identity that underpins the development of a safe and secure society, an e-citizen service called Moments of Life (Families), online payments, a sensor network, and smart urban mobility.

SingPass Mobile is a digital identity app that will be rolled out later in October 2018, to diminish practices, such as the sharing and the use of unsafe passwords. The app will give access to e-government services by scanning ones fingerprint.

There will also be trials for on-demand bus services in December 2018, where commuters can request to be picked up via an app.

As Singapore is subject to sophisticated advanced persistent threats, such as computer hacking processes to gain intelligence or steal information, the Government is moving away from allowing individual agencies to build their own e-citizen applications. They are going towards a more centralised approach that will enable such e-services to be created more efficiently. They will also make a migration to cloud technology.