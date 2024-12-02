BillingTree, SwervePay to expand payment technology into vertical markets

The agreement will bring together BillingTree solutions, such as interactive voice response (IVR), and portal with mobile-enabled payment technology from SwervePay. Customers will be able to use payment data to unlock new revenue, reduce bad debt write off and improve customer engagement through the use of appropriate automatic text message notifications.

The two companies will be demonstrating the technologies and discussing the partnership at the 2017 AAHAM ANI in Nashville, October 18-20.