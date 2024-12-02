BigCommerce partners with Google Cloud

The announcement details that these new features are set to enable enterprise merchants to improve operational efficiencies, better customer experiences, enhance product discovery, and help drive more sales. BigCommerce’s AI-powered solutions will start being globally available by the end of 2023.





BigCommerce – Google Cloud AI partnership and its effect on ecommerce

As part of the BigCommerce – Google Cloud partnership expansion, BigCommerce is set to expedite its usage of AI technologies to help merchants innovate and succeed with a simplified and modernised approach to enterprise ecommerce. Among the upcoming AI-powered solutions scheduled for release, the following key AI features will enable merchants to work more smartly, fast, and efficiently to:

Create compelling product descriptions with AI-powered writing features . Using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI on the backend, merchants can save time and simplify the writing and creative process that enable product catalogues to get to market more quickly and efficiently – helping better SEO rankings, product discovery and increasing traffic and conversion rates that aid in more sales.

Deliver highly personalised storefronts. Powered by Google Cloud’s Recommendations AI, merchants will have a hassle-free way to create personalised product recommendations tailored to customers’ tastes and preferences, bettering product discovery to potentially increase average order value (AOV), conversions and lifetime value (LTV).





Gain deeper insight into business performance with AI-driven data analytics. BigCommerce’s Ecommerce Insights tool is set to be upgraded to feature new AI capabilities, enabling merchants to derive deeper data insight and analytics into store performance, and customer trends, and to respond to business changes as they happen.

By having processes automated with AI across their ecommerce operations, merchants are enabled to save time organically and improve operational efficiency and productivity leveraging AI algorithms to simplify workflows, expedite product development cycles, decrease costs, and accelerate time-to-market.

The announcement details the new AI integration to come at a time when AI adoption among retailers is expected to exceed USD 127 billion by 2023, as per Future Market Insights data. What is more, the demand for AI in retail is believed to grow at a 28% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Commenting on the news, Troy Cox, senior vice president of product at BigCommerce said that the company is invested in AI that will allow enterprise merchants to optimise their ecommerce operations leveraging advanced and innovative tech to drive operational efficiencies, deliver increasingly targeted and personalised shopping experiences, and ultimately sell more globally. The spokesperson added that creating AI-powered solutions with Google Cloud helps cement the significance of their collaborative partnership as they look to strengthen AI in the ecommerce industry together.

Adding on this, Carrie Tharp, vice president of strategic industries at Google Cloud advised that successful companies are to be those that can leverage AI to solve time-consuming business issues in a simple, efficient way. Per their statement, through Google Cloud Vertex AI, BigCommerce will be enabled to transform ecommerce functions for more merchants, helping them access, build, and deploy machine learning models and AI applications at scale in a single platform.