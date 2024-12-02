BigCommerce partners eBay

BigCommerce customers will have access and exposure to more than 162 million global active eBay buyers, who will be able to shop from an expanded product and seller assortment. Through the integration, BigCommerce retailers will be able to sync stock levels for eBay orders with their online store, providing fulfillment and order management without the need for manually managing processes across various channels, retailingtoday.com reports.

Once integrated, merchants will be able to view their entire product catalogue and inventory. eBay will also provide customisable templates for faster bulk listing and centralised inventory management. Beta testing will begin in Q3 2016. BigCommerce is releasing other new features in 2016, such as a re-architected storefront development framework.