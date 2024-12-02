Bibby Financial Services funding opens doors for Sliders UK

Founded in 2002, Sliders UK operates from a 70,000 square feet factory, occupied since in 2008. It supplies more than 300 inline sliding doors, 70 bi-folds and more than 200 composite doors each week to other fabrication businesses, such as trade suppliers, installers, general builders and developers.

Over the last year, sales have increased by 20%. As a result, the business needed a larger facility to serve its customer base, while also continuing to invest in growth. The facility secured with Bibby Financial Services will allow it to access funds earlier by releasing cash tied up in invoices.

Bibby Financial Services representatives have stated that the larger invoice discounting facility has helped to address cash flow challenges and finance growth in the coming years.