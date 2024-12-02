Bergdorf, Borderfree partner for business expansion globally

Through the BFX platform, Bergdorf Goodmans luxury goods are now available to international shoppers in more than 100 countries and territories and in over 60 currencies. Borderfrees team of global ecommerce experts worked with Bergdorf Goodman to create an optimised international website experience based on marketing insights.

In addition, Bergdorf Goodman plans to roll out international ordering capabilities to its in-store sales associates to give them more tools to enhance their relationships with international clients. Piloted during Q4 2014, BFX is a new global ecommerce platform from Borderfree that enables retailers to benefit from a localised online shopping experience for international visitors.

Retailers using BFX can launch an international version of their domestic website and start selling and shipping to customers around the world. A dedicated Borderfree account manager helps the retailer identify strategic customisations and integrations to optimise the customer experience and scale the retailers global online business.