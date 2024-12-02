Beacons to impact USD 7.5 bln in millennial holiday spending - report

According to inMarket, proximity marketing will impact USD 7.5 billion in spending by millennials during this holiday period. Mobile is increasingly seen as a key way to reach millennials before and while they shop. As a result, savvy marketers, are using beacon-triggered messages to drive in-store shoppers to the shelves where their products are and promote them as gifts.

On the inMarket platform, the top five product categories to benefit from in-store proximity engagements in 2015 were deli items, over-the-counter medication, wine and spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. These findings are based on average incremental spending driven with inMarket proximity campaigns in 2015.

Beacons are bluetooth low energy devices that connect with nearby partnered mobile apps. The growing list of retailers with in-store beacons includes Macy’s, a number of shopping malls, Vanity, Sephora, Target and others.

InMarket claims to be able to reach 15 % of US millennials and 38 % of US millennial mothers in stores through beacon-enabled apps such as CheckPoints, List Ease, Epicurious, Viggle and Favado.