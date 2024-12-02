Batelco, AFS launch mobile payment solution in Bahrain

All mobile users, regardless of operator, can benefit from this technology, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store.

A registration process will allow them to enjoy the contactless payment experience, said officials.

bWallet will have unique features including dynamic QR and contactless payment methods and wallet-to-wallet transfers.

Over 40 brands, with 300 retail outlets, have already signed up to make the service available for their customers with many more set to be onboard soon.

As a special introductory offer, the first 10,000 customers of bWallet will receive BD3 sign-on bonus. In addition, 2% cashback will be offered on all merchant payments made through the bWallet until March 31.