Barclays to implement payments via Siri

Customers who have granted Apples assistant access to their account in the app can transfer money to any previously known payee, or anyone in their iPhones contact list. Yet customers still need to tap their finger to the Touch ID sensor to confirm the transfer.

Siri integration has been live in the app for a few days now, and is meant for smaller payments like a dinner bill, with single transfer and daily limits to keep spending in check.

Siris able to take on new tasks such as making payments thanks to Apple finally allowing other apps to talk to the assistant from last summer. And given what Google said earlier this year, its voice assistant isnt too far from acquiring a similar skillset.