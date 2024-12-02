Barclays launches free digital invoicing tool for SME customers

The mobile invoice tool has been developed in-house and will be launched on both iOS and Android devices from within the existing Barclays Mobile Banking app, enabling small business owners to create and send invoices straight from their phone.

It also allows users to track, manage and reconcile their invoices in one place. In practice, this is a set of fields to fill out, including: invoice number, client name, dates, rate and VAT. This can then be used to generate an invoice or PDF file and send it directly to the client.

Barclays accompanied the announcement with some research, which found that amongst the 250 small business owners it surveyed, respondents were spending an average of 92 minutes a week on invoicing, costing them GBP 2,000 a year.