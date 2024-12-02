Barclaycard, Travis Perkins to launch new co-branded business credit cards

The no-fee cards will provide customers with an extended interest-free credit period of up to 116 days for all purchases made at the initial participating companies – Travis Perkins and Toolstation. Customers will also benefit from up to 56 days’ interest-free credit on purchases made in all other retailers where the card is accepted.

The launch comes at a time when Barclaycard research finds that a fifth (20%) of small businesses cite cash flow as one of the biggest day-to-day obstacles of business growth, second only to the current economic and political uncertainty.

Working capital ranked as a greater concern than other common hurdles, which included high overhead costs (19%) and worries around customer contracts (18%). This new range of business credit cards is another example of Barclaycard’s commitment to helping customers tackle the challenges that come from working capital management, according to the press release.