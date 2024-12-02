Barcelona switches over to NFC payment for its public transport

The T-Mobilitat transportation card will provide all-in-one access to the city’s transport network. As a result, paper tickets such as T-10 ticket will be replaced by chip-based solutions.

What`s more, T-Mobilitat will enable users to rent a bicycle at the train station or pay at toll barriers on motorways, says Infineon, which supplies the security chips and Cipurse-compliant validators for the transportation cards.

The T-Mobilitat ticket is issued as a transport app or an all-in-one ticket in the form of a smart card. Here, user data is stored on the Infineon Cipurse Security Controller.

The metropolitan transportation authority ATM (Autoritat del Transport Metropolità) will start switching the electronic ticketing system from magnetic stripe cards to chip-based tickets in 2016.