BankAxept partners Interac to deploy NFC mobile solutions in Norway

BankAxept is the first client to license Interac payment solutions internationally, according to nfcworld.com. The licensing agreements enables BankAxept to deliver contactless POS and mobile payment solutions in Norway.

Interac payment solutions enable domestic networks outside of Canada to remain innovative through the licensing of documentation, specifications, and software. Licensees can expect to quickly and cost-effectively leverage solutions that can be customized and implemented to deliver products based on those offered by the Interac network in Canada, including contactless, mobile, and P2P solutions.