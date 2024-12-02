Bank of Spains website hit by DDoS attacks

The outage started on August 26. However, the attack has not had any effect on the bank’s services or its communications with the European Central Bank or other institutions and that there was no risk of a data breach, according to the spokesman. “It is a denial of service attack that intermittently affects access to our website, but it has had no effect on the normal functioning of the entity,” the spokesman said.

A denial-of-service attack (DDoS attack) is a cyber-attack in which the perpetrator seeks to make a machine or network resource unavailable to its intended users by temporarily or indefinitely disrupting services of a host connected to the Internet.