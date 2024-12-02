Bank of East Asia launches payment platform for merchants

The platform called i-Payment hub allows merchants to utilise a single device to accept all credit cards and electronic payments such as WeChat Pay, Alipay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and JETCO Pay.

Currently, to process each type of transaction, shops and restaurants that accept credit cards and other forms of mobile payment have to install different devices. The i-Payment hub helps merchants to process different types of payments by using a single device and to attain faster payments.

When confronted with tough competition from technology firms, traditional banks approach digital payment services. Octopus, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and Apple Pay are commonly utilised for purchases at restaurants and supermarkets, as well as for paying taxi fares.