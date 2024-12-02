Bank of America introduces P2P technology to its mobile platform

Bank of America becomes one of the first banks to incorporate the features of the Zelle experience, a new P2P service, within its mobile banking app. The new experience makes it easier for clients to send, receive and request money, allowing them to use the existing contacts on their mobile device to transfer money to (or request money from) almost anyone within minutes, regardless of where they bank.

The bank’s clients will also be first among Zelle users to be able to split expenses among multiple contacts or friends – such as a group dinner check – and they can even add a personal note along with the payment transfer or request.

The bank will continue to add mobile upgrades in 2017, including the ability to add cards to the digital wallet on customers’ mobile devices directly from the mobile banking app and the ability to add cards to services such as Visa Checkout and Masterpass.

What`s more, the bank will introduce erica, an intelligent virtual assistant that will be integrated into the mobile banking app, later in 2017.