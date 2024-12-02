Bank Mega to launch mobile payment service

The bank is currently waiting for approval from regulators to launch this service. According to Asia Nikkei, in Indonesia, credit card use remains limited and consumers can pay for transactions using apps that display scannable QR codes on their phones. Indonesias digital payments grew 280% in value in 2018, while transaction volume increased 210%.

With this service, the bank wants to allow users to link their payment service to their bank accounts, debit cards, and credit cards for larger transactions. The service will also have a digital wallet feature, with limits on the top-up amount. Users will need to open a new account at the bank to make higher-price purchases.