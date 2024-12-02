Bank Mayapada to boost AML compliance program with Nice Actimize solutions

To meet the needs of its regulators, Bank Mayapada will implement an array of components from NICE Actimize’s Autonomous Anti-Money laundering portfolio, including Suspicious Activity Monitoring, Customer Due Diligence and Watchlist Filtering solutions.

Working with Q2 Technologies as its implementation partner, Bank Mayapada will adopt NICE Actimize’s AML portfolio to mitigate the risk in a range of AML activities, while supporting the institution’s own “zero-tolerance” policy against anti-money laundering financial crime.

Bank Mayapada will rely on NICE Actimize’s Autonomous AML suite to modernize its programs while creating a single integrated view of the customer. The NICE Actimize KYC/CDD solution is the latest addition to the Actimize Autonomous AML solution set that leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide more accurate detection and customer risk scoring to reduce compliance risk.

NICE Actimizes Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM) solution, which combines machine learning analytics for laser-accurate detection with intelligent automation, reduces false positives and virtually eliminates costly manual data gathering tasks, thereby increasing team productivity and reducing investigation time.