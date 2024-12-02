Bank Mandiri ofers SCF scheme to hospitals in Surakarta

The nine hospitals are partners with the Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan). The agreement on the financing scheme was signed by representatives of the hospitals, Bank Mandiri inter-institution director Alexandra Askandar, and BPJS Kesehatan finance and investment director Kemal Imam Santoso in Surakarta.

The supply chain scheme was worth USD 8.05 million and was meant to help maintain the cash flow of the hospitals. Mandiri would pay the claims from hospitals shortly after the bills were received and verified by BPJS Kesehatan.

The nine new hospitals to join the SCF scheme are RS Panti Wilasa Citarum, RS Panti Wilasa Cipto, RS Panti Waluyo Solo, RS Ngesti Waluyo Temanggung, RS Bethesda, RS Panti Rahayu Purwodadi, RS Sinar Kasih Purwokerto, RS Waluyo Purworejo, and RS Bethesda Lempuyangwangi.

Bank Mandiri had provided SCF to BPJS Kesehatan’s partners since 2017, involving 50 hospitals, and the bank and BPJS Kesehatan have in plan to expand the program to include other BPJS Kesehatan partners.