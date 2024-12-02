Bango Windows 10 carrier-billing rolls out in Finland, Norway and Hungary

This means consumers on the PC, tablet, smartphone and Xbox One can all now easily purchase content without the need for a credit card, which allows for an increase in conversion rates of up to 10 times.

According to Bango, they believe that this will be particularly successful with Xbox One users, because there is a high correlation between games purchases in app stores and the use of carrier billing.

More than that, according to the Windows Store General Manager the new addition to Windows 10 presents an opportunity for app and game developers to reach millions of unbanked or under-banked consumers by enabling them to easily bill content to their existing mobile operator accounts.