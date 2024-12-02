Bango introduces direct carrier billing in India with Google Play

With the launch of direct carrier billing for Google Play, Idea`s 182 million subscribers, according to the company, now have a payment method that works on pre- and post-paid mobile billing plans, both on the Idea data network and over Wi-Fi.

In addition, the Bango Payment Platform enables the app store to maintain a standard technical and operational model for carrier-billed payments everywhere, with Bango handling local market variations to ensure that stores can scale payments quickly and consistently.

What`s more, in other emerging markets, Bango has reported a more than 10-fold increase in content sales following the launch of carrier billing.