Bangladesh: banking services boost thanks to e-payments use

Sultana has also claimed that nearly USD 363 million (Tk 300 crore), in funds, are transferred electronically a day, thedailystar.net reports. The salaries of government and non-government employees are now transferred to their accounts within the national payments system.

20 out of the 28 banks which got Bangladesh Banks approval for mobile banking, including Al-Arafah, have so far introduced the service. At present, around USD 480 million (Tk 391 crore) is transacted through the mobile banking channel. Banking services are not available in all the 68,000 villages of the country, though, the source cites. About 70% of the population have mobile phones

The banks new service will also allow clients to pay utility bills, enjoy cash-in and cash-out services, send-receive remittance and many other transactions.