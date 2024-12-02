Banco CTT selects Fiserv for AML tech

The bank’s goal is to facilitate customers’ experience, while managing money laundering risk. At the same time, AML monitoring will also enable the bank to minimise customer disruption due to investigation of legitimate transactions.

Fiserv’s AML Risk Manager solution uses visualisation tools and behavioural profiling. These are meant to track risks and to monitor potentially suspect activities. Moreover, the solution offers customer risk profiling, transaction monitoring, and know your customer (KYC) capabilities. Being built on a shared platform, it adds solutions for payment and cheque fraud.