Banco BS2 chooses Nium for global FX settlements and real-time payouts

BS2 will use Nium’s Global FX product to lower FX costs and provide more real-time payouts between Brazil and popular trading corridors with China and the UAE. BS2 will also join Nium’s network of partner banks, acting as Nium’s Brazilian Real (BRL) Correspondent Bank and assisting real-time payment settlement for cross-border transfers from Brazil's Instant Payment Network, PIX.











Nium’s banking network is comprised of global banks, national banks, and payment service providers, to provide a versatile and robust payment product suite. As a Nium bank partner, BS2 will allow Nium to add stability and redundancy to its network, adding more capabilities for real-time transfers to and from Brazil.

Officials from Nium said BS2 is both a valued client and strategic partner, solving their needs for real-time settlement in Brazil, but also providing their customers with access to transparent, competitive foreign exchange rates. This collaboration solidifies their commitment to building enduring partnerships in Latin America that help growing businesses expand their global footprint, while increasing competitiveness.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from BS2 said this partnership makes their global FX programmes stronger, providing the competitive rates their customers in the ecommerce and marketplace sectors demand. With Nium’s global payment solutions and BS2’s reach in Brazil, they look forward to offering mutually beneficial products that lower costs of money transfers and open up more opportunities for local and global businesses.





What does Nium do?

Nium, a digital bank specialising in real-time, cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders.

Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. The company holds regulatory licences and authorisations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.