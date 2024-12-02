Bain Capital, Advent expected to buy Concardis for EUR 700 mln

Concardis offers card payment terminals as well as payment technology for ecommerce groups and is viewed as a non-core business by its key owners, reuters.com reports.

With a 16% stake, Deutsche Bank is the groups largest shareholder, while smaller stakes are held by Commerzbank, Unicredit as well as savings and cooperative banks.

Concardis is hoping a new owner will invest in new technologies and an expansion of its business. In 2016, Concardis posted core earnings of EUR 33.9 million on sales of EUR 480 million.