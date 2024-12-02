B2C global ecommerce sees growth in 2015

Compared to 2014, they increased by 19.9%, resulting in an online turnover of USD 2.3 trillion. As a region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of this amount, with its B2C ecommerce sales surpassing the USD 1 trillion mark. China continued to possess the largest B2C ecommerce market, with its total online sales amounting to USD 766.5 billion.

For 2016, a growth rate of 17.5% is forecast, which would result in a global B2C ecommerce turnover of around USD 2.7 trillion. These are the findings of the new Global B2C E-commerce Report 2016, which is created by the Ecommerce Foundation, in cooperation with Ecommerce Europe, the European ecommerce association. In addition, the report is powered by Asendia, Ingenico, Webhelp and MarketShare.

With an online turnover growth rate of 28%, Asia-Pacific increased the gap with North America (+13%) and Europe (+13%). Asia-Pacific’s B2C ecommerce turnover amounted to USD 1.057 billion in 2015, which is nearly as much as the online sales of North America (USD 644 billion) and Europe (USD 505 billion) combined. These three regions were followed by Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), their online turnovers reaching USD 33 billion (+28%) and USD 26 billion (+19%).

In 2015, Chinese consumers spent USD 766.5 billion online on products and services, which equals nearly three quarters of the region’s online sales. In addition to Japan (USD 114.4 billion) and South Korea (USD 64.8 billion), India (USD 25.5 billion) has also become a key player in this regard. In 2015, Indian ecommerce grew by 129.5%. A growth rate of 75.8% is forecast for 2016.

Around 75% of the people in North America and Europe are connected to the world wide web, but only 39% in Asia-Pacific. The global average is 45%. China has a 51% Internet penetration and India 27%.