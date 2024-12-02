Avnet partners IBM Connections to offer customers ecommerce services

IBM Connections Cloud, including IBM Verse, will be available through the Avnet Cloud Marketplace to Avnet`s IBM Business Partners, including value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), managed service providers (MSPs) and system integrators (SIs), in the US and Canada, businesswire.com reports.

Other IBM Cloud solutions available in the Avnet Cloud Marketplace include SoftLayer and IBM Bluemix. Avnet also offers IBM Business Partners educational and training resources to further expand their cloud expertise. For example, Avnet offers a wide range of courses related to IBM Connections Cloud through the Avnet Academy, Avnet’s technical education and training organisation, and an IBM Global Training Provider.

Avnet`s cloud team has developed cloud capabilities through deploying more than 900,000 workloads in the cloud in 2014 and 2015 a range of public, private and hybrid cloud environments.