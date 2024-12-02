Australian merchant Kmart launches a new system for online shoppers

Kmart has launched an online queuing system to keep up with demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The feature means potential customers have to wait before they can access the site. Official representatives have stated that the budget department store is currently experiencing a high volume of traffic, so management is trialling a queuing system to keep up with demands .

The feature comes as more Australians are forced to transition to online shopping to meet the government's mandate by only leaving their homes for essential needs such as work or grocery shopping. Shoppers have slammed the feature, calling it a 'stupid' and 'frustrating' way to deal with the pandemic.